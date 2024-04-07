Wildlife dept launches crackdown on illegal sale of birds, animals

On the order of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Wildlife Department conducted raids against those involved in doing illegal businesses of birds and animals.

The Wildlife Department team headed by DG Wildlife conducted a raid and took into possession birds and animals in the Tollinton Market Lahore on Sunday. The Special Wildlife Red Squad accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Model Town closed down illegal business by conducting raids.

On the direction of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the DG Wildlife led the team and conducted a raid. Two seagulls,18 chukar partridges, 7 black partridges, 9 brown partridges, 5 cuckoos,10 ducks and 02 monkeys were taken into possession during the raid. The team also recovered 12 parrots, 22 red parrots, 23 Bengali parrots,10 offspring of raw parrots and 12 offspring of red parrots. It also recovered 3 dead black partridges.

The Senior Provincial Minister ordered strict implementation of the laws relating to Forests and Wildlife. Earlier, 8 black bears have also been taken into possession who are being treated by the International Organisation for Animal Protection “OIPA.” These bears after undergoing treatment will be shifted to their natural and safe habitat. The OIPA team on the special request of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board reached Pakistan for providing treatment to the animals. The team comprised Director Operations Doctor Amir Khalil, Doctor Avunova, Doctor Frank Goratis and Valezar Anglof.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said that only license holder shopkeepers are permitted to buy and sell animals, adding that the Punjab government has decided to formulate a digital system of animals buying and selling. Only legally allowed animals buying, selling and breeding can be done. Establishing a Wildlife Rescue Force has also been launched. A Punjab Wildlife Survey Plan has been formulated and it is the first ever survey in the history of Punjab which will provide complete digital data of all kinds of wildlife, she concluded.