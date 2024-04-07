KVDA distributs 4,000 saplings among students of Kalash Valley

Kalash Valley Development Authority, distributed free saplings among the students of Government High School Bron Bomburit in order to make the area green. Director General KVDA Minhasuddin was the guest on this occasion. In this regard, a brief event was also organized in High School Bron, in which the principal of the school and other experts highlighted the importance and benefits of trees and plants. In the plantation drive, the forest department provided free saplings with the support of a non-governmental organization. A total of 25000 saplings were distributed free in the same school. Speaking on this occasion, Director General Minhasuddin said that apart from this, he also distributed 700 fruit trees to the people for free and told the local people about their importance so that they not only plant these plants but also cultivate them with care.