Transport owners warned against overcharging

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi has warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

According to a RTA spokesman, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates, he said. He informed that stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans especially before Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.

The checking was being carried out randomly at different places, he said adding, strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

The Commissioner had also directed the RTA Rawalpindi to control fares of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination. According to the spokesman, the RTA on the directives of the Commissioner had finalized arrangements to conduct raids for checking fares of the public transport. The RTA under the supervision of Secretary RTA, was taking strict action in accordance with the law against overcharging.

The Secretary RTA had instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements to control fares of public transport as people started going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr, he added. Special squads had also been formed and deployed at bus and wagon stands to control overcharging and overloading, he said adding, a special control room had also been set up at RTA office to monitor teams checking fares of buses and wagons in the bus stands.

The transporters and the management of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, else strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added. Transporters were asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and bring all their vehicles on roads otherwise their licenses would be canceled. According to the Secretary RTA, they had canceled Eid holidays of their checking staff. “We are trying to control the phenomenon of overcharging ahead of Eid.”

He advised the passengers to note numbers of buses and wagons which are overcharging. “Passengers should inform us and we will take strict action against transporters,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, all bus and wagon terminals including railway station on Saturday and Sunday remained jam packed with passengers who were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their families.

The passengers were seen running from one bus stand to the other in search of tickets, while the transporters taking full advantage of the situation were demanding enhanced fares from them. Huge rush of passengers could be witnessed at all bus terminals and also at Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, as per ugly practices long route transporters were openly looting helpless passengers by charging enhanced fares apart from charges of luggage. The transporters at Pirwadhai, Faizabad, Rawat, Humrahi and Soan Bus/Wagon Terminals were demanding enhanced fares from the passengers. The official Eid holidays will begin on Wednesday (April 10) but the non-locals have started departing the twin cities for their hometowns on Saturday and Sunday which are off days, while the remaining would likely go till ‘Chand Raat’.

Similarly, a large number of passengers could be witnessed at Rawalpindi Railway Station waiting for trains. Majority of the passengers have already booked their seats but others are facing difficulties in hunt of seats.

The influx of people returning to their hometowns has caused a surge in traffic at all 44 major and minor transport hubs throughout the district, including the Pirwadhai general bus stand. The transport terminals of Pirwadhai, Peshawar Morr, Sawan, Faizabad, Pirwadhai GBS, and Pirwadhai Morr are experiencing a surge in passenger crowds.