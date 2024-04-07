NAB asks AAA Associates’ victims to submit claims within fortnight

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has instructed individuals robbed by AAA Associates to submit their compensation claims to the NAB Rawalpindi bureau within the next two weeks. Those who have already submitted claims are advised not to resubmit their applications. According to NAB, Rawalpindi sources, the Bureau was investigating the allegations of extortion of money, fraud, cheating, and false promises perpetrated by individuals such as Fawad Bashir, Shahzad Ali Kayani, and others from AAA Associates, targeting the general public.

