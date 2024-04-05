China exploring collaboration in Lithium-Ion batteries

To explore collaboration opportunities, a delegation from KATOP, a Chinese company specializing in solutions for lithium-ion batteries visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and had detailed discussions with University officials.

The delegation included the Vice President Zhou Yan, PMO Manager Aqeel Khan, Project Delivery Manager Wasif Noor, and Muhammad Javed Iqbal, an alumnus of SEECS 2012 and Representative of KATOP in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, they held a meeting with NUST Leadership, including Pro-Rector RIC Dr. Rizwan Riaz and DG Projects Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar and discussed potential areas of partnership.

During their visit, the delegation toured various laboratories at USPCASE where research on Energy Storage devices is currently underway. They also visited selected labs at SINES, observing the working between industry and academia at NUST. Later, they had also a visit to National Science and Technology park (NSTP), where they gained insights into the entrepreneurial ecosystem fostered at NUST. The KATOP delegation has visited Pakistan at a crucial time when the country needs large amounts of green energy to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Lithium-ion batteries are particularly needed, as they are used in hybrid solar systems, electric vehicles, and other energy storage applications. Pakistan urgently requires lithium battery production, especially in the special economic zones (SEZs) that will be established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the report added.