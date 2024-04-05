‘Rabbit Girls’: Thai football’s last women promoters

At a rowdy Bangkok stadium, BG Pathum United’s “Rabbit Girls” dance to a drumbeat and cheer their team on — the Thai football league’s last band of women promoters.

Nightclubs, brands, shopping malls and car shows in Thailand often hire young women — known as “pretties” — for promotion purposes.

Gender stereotypes remain deep-rooted in Thailand, and critics say that is especially the case among many Thai football fans.

Only unmarried women are eligible to become Rabbit Girls and there is an age limit of 30.

But BGPU say the role of the Rabbit Girls — named for the team’s animal logo — is evolving, and the women are not just cheerleaders but club ambassadors.

Phatlita Lertphaholphat, 29, known by her nickname “BB”, is now in her sixth year as a Rabbit Girl.

She arrives three hours before the match to change into her uniform of blue t-shirt, white shorts and white trainers.

“We are brand ambassadors, so it’s important to have a good appearance,” she told AFP after perfecting her make-up, explaining that she spends around 50,000 baht ($1,400) a year on beauty products.

BB, who has over 9,000 followers on Instagram, promotes the team and sponsors in person and on social media, as well as pumping up fans in the stadium.

She said the Rabbit Girls help to keep things polite in the male-dominated football crowd. “When there is a beautiful girl or calm girls there, the atmosphere will be soft,” BB told AFP.

On the club’s social media channels, as well as choreographed dance routines, the Rabbits hand out prizes to fans and push green messages about recycling and sharing transport to games.

BGPU, currently fourth in Thai League 1, began using promotional women in 2009, starting a trend followed by other big Thai clubs.

But financial problems have led others to ditch their cheer squads and cut “unnecessary expenses”, according to Nuengrutai Srathongvian, football expert and former coach for Thailand. But for BGPU, the promoters are here to stay.

Old habits die hard –

While the women’s game is booming in many parts of the world, attitudes in Thailand have been slow to change, though last month the kingdom’s football association got its first woman president with the election of insurance tycoon Nualphan Lamsam.

Naiyana Supapung, a women’s rights advocate, said there is still the view that “men excel in sports, while women need to entertain well”.

Sukrittaya Jukping, professor of gender studies at Thammasat University, said the focus on a woman’s appearance — particularly body shape and skin tone — was common among companies in Thailand.

“It’s like capitalism and patriarchy shake hands,” she told AFP.

BGPU insist the roles of Rabbit Girls have become “more modernised”, particularly since the pandemic, when the club realised the importance of social media in brand promotion.

“When we look for the new generation of Rabbit Girls… we look for talented ones who have speaking skills,” said Nittayaporn Tharasuk, the club’s director of sponsorship and marketing, denying that the club used the young women as “objects”.

Stepping stone

The Rabbits are paid at least 20,000 to 30,000 baht ($550 to $800) a month, and many hold down other jobs at the same time.

BB rejected the idea that she was being exploited, saying the job helps her to save while supporting her family of five, paying for a house and car loan. She is confident it will lead to other work.

“There are skills I have picked up in this job… like speaking and time-management skills,” she said, adding that experience is more important than looks.

“I plan to do this for another couple of years, then I want to set up my own company.”