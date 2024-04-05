District administration is trying to provide all possible relief to the people of Lahore, Says DC Lahore



Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is trying to provide all possible relief to the people of Lahore.

An important meeting has been held regarding the supply and prices of essential commodities, in which special tasks have been given to the Secretary Market Committee and DO Industry to ensure that no discount is given to the elements involved in artificial inflation and to take strict action against them. Legal action should be taken.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on monitoring the prices of essential commodities, controlling artificial inflation, ensuring the supply of food items. She said that the supply of essential commodities will be increased before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Magistrates will be active in the field, daily performance will be checked. All Price Control Magistrates will ensure implementation of zero tolerance policy.