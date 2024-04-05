Threats to Judiciary

As if economic crisis and terrorism were not enough to keep Pakistan’s fragile political landscape shaken, the world has learned about another concerning turn regarding our part of the world with the news that judges of the Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court received suspicious letters containing a powdery substance. This blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary raises serious questions about the independence of justice and the overall stability of the nation.

The letters, allegedly containing anthrax, were addressed to the judges and dispatched by different women. While the contents remain under investigation, the act itself is a chilling reminder of the tactics used to sow fear among judges and disrupt legal proceedings. This incident comes just days after six judges wrote a letter highlighting obstacles hindering their work, further eroding public trust in the judiciary’s autonomy. The Supreme Court has taken up the case under suo motu proceedings.

These developments coincide with the ongoing saga surrounding the February 8 elections and their aftermath. The disputes over Forms 45 and 47, accusations of manipulation, and the subsequent resistance movement led by the PTI create an atmosphere of constant friction. The detention of Imran Khan and his wife’s allegations of poisoning only add fuel to the fire.

No doubt, our international image is undeniably tarnished by these ongoing political and judicial quagmires. Accusations of manipulation, intimidation of judges, and resistance movements paint a picture of a nation struggling to uphold democratic principles.

Pakistan can move forward but a collective effort is imperative. Political and institutional leaders must prioritize national interests over personal agendas. This requires setting aside egos and working towards a common strategy to navigate the nation out of this vortex of instability.

The judiciary, the cornerstone of a healthy democracy, needs to be shielded from intimidation tactics. A thorough investigation into the suspicious letters and a firm stance against any attempts to influence judicial proceedings is crucial.

The government cannot afford to let its political turmoil further erode its economic and social fabric. Open dialogue, respect for democratic institutions, and a commitment to upholding the law are the only pathways towards a stable and prosperous future. *