Iqra shares surprising visuals from home

Showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz took social users by surprise as she shared a glimpse of snowfall at her Karachi home in summer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Iqra Aziz surprised her more than 10 million followers on the social site with rather unusual visuals from her home in Karachi, as she witnessed snowfall in her garden during the scorching summer season.

“You won’t believe the situation outside my home right now,” said the ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor looking into the camera, before she panned her phone towards the garden to show the snow.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe this. There is a sudden drop in the temperature but this is confusing. It was so hot yesterday and now it’s this chilly weather with the snowfall. This feels like a dream,” she wondered, adding that it could be someone who might be trying to prank her.

Sharing the video on her feed, Aziz captioned, “April mein snow? Is this real? Either I am living a winter dream, or is someone pranking me? Let me know what you guys think,” followed by the hashtags ‘Garmi Mein Thand’ and ‘winter dreams’.

The video has been watched by more than 10 million users of Instagram, many of whom also expressed their confusion in the comments section.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Hamza Sohail.

Helmed by young director Fajr Raza and written by Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ airs every Monday at 10 p.m. only on ARY Digital.