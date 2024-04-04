Trade gateway to Central Asia opened

Pakistan’s official logistics and freight transportation organization has successfully transported the first locally produced potato consignment to Tajikistan, reported the state-owned media on Wednesday, making a major export opening for the country to the Central Asian region.

Pakistan has aimed to enhance its role as a pivotal trade and transit hub connecting the Central Asian republics with the rest of the world, leveraging its strategic geographical position.

The country has invested in infrastructure projects like roads, railways and pipelines while seeking greater economic connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Pakistan’s ambition is driven by the potential for economic growth and increased regional cooperation to deal with its rampant financial concerns.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) sent its trucks to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to deliver the consignment after covering a distance of 1,400 kilometers.

“The trucks of National Logistics Cell completed the journey from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan to Dushanbe in just seven days,” the APP reported. “However, a special ceremony was held at Dushanbe Customs Terminal One on the arrival of the inaugural convoy under International Road Transport.”

The ceremony was attended by notable personalities including Tajikistan’s transportation minister Azim Ibrahim, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Saeed Sarwar and prominent Tajik businessmen.

“This initiative marks an important milestone in bilateral trade relations between the two countries,” the Tajik minister said during the occasion.

He expressed confidence while appreciating Pakistan’s role as an important trade partner in the region. The Pakistani ambassador also emphasized the necessity of promoting mutual trade. “Trade through NLC under the TIR (International Road Transport) system will facilitate timely and efficient import and export of both countries,” he said.