Palestine-Israel and Muslim Ummah

The Israel-Gaza conflict is a deeply complex and longstanding issue with historical, political, and social dimensions. A widely discussed approach to resolving the conflict is the two-state solution, which proposes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel, coexisting in peace and security. This solution is supported by many international actors, including India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, who recently reiterated the need for a two-state solution during a visit to Singapore. The two-state solution has also been a subject of renewed push by the Biden administration in the United States.

However, the path to achieving this solution is fraught with challenges, including disagreements over borders, the status of Jerusalem, security concerns, and the political leadership on both sides. The US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed frustration over the lack of leadership from both Israel and Palestine, suggesting that new leadership may be necessary to move forward.

The solution to the Israel-Gaza conflict will require sustained diplomatic efforts, compromise from all parties involved, and a commitment to peace and the well-being of all people in the region.

The ongoing bloodbath in Gaza by Israel is a stark reminder of the suffering of the Palestinians, and the deafening silence and inaction of the Ummah, particularly Muslim countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Egypt, only exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinians.

The Muslim Umma must rise above petty politics and unite in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The urgency of the situation demands that they rise above mere protocol and engage meaningfully. The bloodshed cannot persist; innocent lives hang in the balance. Let Muslim countries recognize their pivotal role and advocate for peace, justice, and humanity. The time for action is now.

The Muslim world grapples with multifaceted challenges, and the voiceless masses, the people, are not complicit in this silence. Their resilience, unwavering commitment to justice, and collective consciousness bear witness to their awareness of the atrocities unfolding around them. The people of the Islamic world refuse to be passive spectators, their streets reverberating with protests, demanding accountability and an end to the bloodshed. Leaders must rise from their decades-long slumber and strategize across power corridors to compel stakeholders to convene at the table of reason. The first step is an immediate cessation of hostilities, followed by a solution that transcends borders, ideologies, and vested interests, honouring the sanctity of life. The plight of Muslims in countries like Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Kashmir remains a harrowing reality, with families torn apart, lives lost, and futures shattered. NATO, the United States, and India, now a partner in crime, have played pivotal roles in perpetuating this cycle of violence. Innocent lives have been extinguished, leaving scars that defy erasure. The people of the Islamic world are not oblivious to these tragedies; their hearts ache with empathy. It is high time that their leaders rise above political inertia and advocate for peace, engage in meaningful dialogue, and work tirelessly to bring all stakeholders to the table.

Pakistan stands guilty of turning a blind eye to the atrocities being committed in Gaza. The silence of the Pakistan Army speaks volumes about its moral bankruptcy and prioritization of political expediency over human lives. By failing to uphold its duty to protect fellow Muslims, the military has betrayed the very essence of its existence, tarnishing its image as a guardian of justice and righteousness. The ongoing bloodshed in Gaza by Israel and the deafening silence and inaction of the Pakistani government, military, and other Muslim nations only exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people. Collective action is needed to awaken the Muslim world to compassion, justice, and lasting peace.

It is imperative that the United States and Israel, immediately cease their aggressive actions. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with a notable emphasis on the Pakistani establishment and government, must convey a resolute directive to both Israel and the United Nations. Pakistan’s involvement is crucial in advocating for a cessation of hostilities. The communication should articulate the potential recourse to military intervention should the conflict in Gaza persist unabated. In these challenging times, there must be no leniency or indifference; the Muslim Ummah must unite in solidarity with their brethren.

The Palestinians have been subjected to a brutal and oppressive situation in Gaza. Despite their proclaimed commitment to Islamic solidarity, countries like Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia have remained silent on the issue, prioritizing political interests over the lives of innocent Palestinians. This betrayal of trust is unforgivable and must be condemned. An urgent call for action is needed to mobilize the Muslim world in support of Palestine. Pakistan must demand an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and demand concrete measures to halt the bloodshed and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The OIC, an organization dedicated to promoting Islamic solidarity and protecting the interests of Muslims worldwide, has failed miserably in its duty to address the crisis in Gaza. Pakistan’s role within the OIC is significant, and it is high time for Pakistan to leverage this influence and rally other member states towards taking concrete action to address the crisis in Gaza. Pakistan should spearhead efforts to convene an emergency session of the OIC and push for a unified stance against Israeli aggression. The Muslim Ummah must rise above petty politics and unite in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine. The words of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ring true: “The Muslim Ummah is like a body, and if a small part of the body is hurt, the whole body feels the pain.”

It is time for Pakistan, the OIC, and other Muslim nations to heed this call and take meaningful action to end the suffering of their brothers and sisters in Palestine. The international community, particularly the United States and the European Union, must also play a proactive role in bringing an end to the conflict. These powerful nations have the diplomatic leverage to pressure Israel into ceasing its military aggression and engaging in meaningful dialogue towards a peaceful resolution. The human cost of the conflict in Gaza is crucial, as innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, bear the brunt of the violence.

