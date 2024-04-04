CM orders reforms in 13,000 non-performing govt schools

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz sought a final plan of a project with regard to providing tetra pack flavoured milk up to class 5 students.

CM presided over a meeting to review School Education Reforms Programme in which it was decided to introduce reforms in the 13000 non performing government schools in coming 3 months. Maryam Nawaz directed to contact with the Education Management Organization so as to bring improvements in the 13000 non performing schools. It was principally decided to contact with the donors for the provision of unavailable facilities in the government schools along with reviewing the proposal to finalize a partnership with the educational NGOs.

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikanndar Hayat apprised that a plan for the provision of curriculum text books in the government schools has been prepared adding that quality of education, evaluation and monitoring mechanism has been formulated as well. CM expressed her concern over the ghost enrolment of students in the schools.

She called for setting up computer labs and a library in the government schools adding that she would take stock of the latest situation after visiting the schools. CM was given a briefing on the transport system. Maryam Nawaz apprised that the vacant posts would be filled up after undertaking rationalization of the teachers. She directed to complete teachers rationalization process within three months timeline. The proposal to make a partnership with the private sector to oversee performance of 136 non performing schools was reviewed during the meeting.

Chinese Consulate

Separately, Maryam Nawaz while paying a visit to the Chinese Consulate met with the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, other Chinese officials were also present on the occasion. CM expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chinese nationals in the Shangla attack. Maryam Nawaz expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of the deceased Chinese citizens during Shangla attack.

The CM while expressing her resolve to continue mutual cooperation and collaboration with China in various sectors adding that Pakistan and China are exemplary friends and their everlasting friendship cannot be undermined through cowardly actions. She maintained, “The cowardly attack committed on the Chinese citizens is a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The Pakistani nation is heartily grieved over the onslaught incident on their Chinese brothers. We equally share the grief of the affected Chinese families. We are undertaking all possible measures to safeguard the Chinese nationals working in Punjab. We would strictly ensure the implementation policy to provide foolproof security to our Chinese brothers”. The Consul General expressed gratitude over the visit of CM Maryam Nawaz to offer condolence on the death of Chinese nationals.

Solid Waste

“Garbage should not be seen in the streets and markets,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to review implementation of solid waste management system in the province. She added,”Cleaning orders should be strictly implemented, negligence will not be tolerated.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “First ever in the history of Pakistan, a mega project of solid waste management is ready. Guidelines should also be devised for analyzing the performance of WASA Companies receiving Financial Share and Subsidy.”

Punjab Catbinet

The minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 was fixed by the cabinet at Rs 3900 per 40 kg. It also approved Wheat procurement policy 2024-25.

They Cabinet also gave approval to establish Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab for the logical conclusion of criminal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic violence, electricity theft and others through speedy trials. Advocate General Punjab briefed the Cabinet about the proposed amendment in the defamation law and the establishment of special trial courts. He said, “In a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days.” He added, “Defamation notices would be given simultaneously through major newspapers, social media, courier service and registered post to avoid complaints of non-receipt and delay.”