Govt announces four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr

The federal government of Pakistan has officially declared a four-day Eidul Fitr holiday from April 10 to April 13. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given his approval for the holiday period, allowing citizens to celebrate the festive occasion with their families and loved ones. The announcement comes as anticipation builds for the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be observed on April 10; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 11, Express News reported. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released predictions indicating that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on Tuesday, April 9, across the country. According to PMD forecasts, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time. On April 9, the moon’s age is estimated to range between 19 to 20 hours, with an anticipated duration of moon sighting after sunset exceeding 50 minutes on the horizon. While clear skies are forecasted for most locations across the southern regions, including Karachi, on April 9, northern areas may experience cloudy conditions during the moon sighting. In the event that the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, ushering in a period of joyous festivities and religious observances for Muslims worldwide.