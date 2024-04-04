Dr. Chishti shares insight on Emerging Global Trends and Narratives

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Chishti, a Tenured Associate Professor at NUST Islamabad, was honoured as a distinguished guest speaker at a faculty development seminar hosted by department of English, NUML Rawalpindi campus on March 28, 2024.

His expertise stems from his postdoctoral fellowship in Applied English Linguistics at University of Helsinki Finland, mentored by Prof. Dr. Sanna-Kaisa Tanskanen, where he delved into “Emerging Global Trends and Narratives in Textbooks,” juxtaposing Finnish and Pakistani English textbooks through a critical discourse lens. This postdoctoral fellowship, financially supported by HEC Pakistan, spanned from September 2022 to May 2023.

During his stay at Helsinki, Dr. Chishti meticulously examined Finland’s educational system with a concerted focus on Finnish English textbooks, conducting in-depth research, classroom observations, and engaging with educational luminaries to grasp the essence of the trendy Finnish Educational System, particularly its transversal competencies. Notable attendees at the seminar included Dr. Ejaz Mirza, Head department of English, Dr. Arshad Ali, and dynamic faculty members from NUML Rawalpindi. Dr. Ejaz Mirza graciously acknowledged Dr. Chishti’s contributions by expressing gratitude and presenting a commemorative token in recognition of his enlightening discourse.