British Council & PMYP forge stronger partnership

The British Council and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) have reaffirmed their commitment to empower youth and foster digitalization in Pakistan through enhanced collaboration and innovative initiatives.

Representatives from British Council, highlighted the longstanding partnership between the organization and PMYP, which commenced in 2013 with a focus on the internship programme. The Representative emphasized the British Council’s dedication to establish high-tech skills centers of excellence in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), underscoring the importance of equipping youth with cutting-edge skills for the digital age.

Chairman, speaking on behalf of PMYP, outlined ambitious plans to professionalize GYM clubs, with a vision to train members for careers in climate change-related fields. Emphasizing the need to upskill youth in climate action, PMYP announced the formation of a revamped National Youth Council, with a secretariat and a diverse membership reflecting gender equality and inclusion of marginalized groups. The selection process for the council will involve development partners to ensure a transparent and inclusive representation. Furthermore, PMYP announced the revival of the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) internship and apprenticeship programme, alongside efforts to formulate a comprehensive national youth policy with a digitalization focus.

In response, the British Council expressed full support for PMYP’s initiatives, highlighting the forthcoming integration of their digital portal with the PMYP portal. Additionally, the British Council proposed collaboration on initiatives such as the Women in Leadership programme and digital literacy programmes to promote online safeguarding.