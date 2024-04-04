HEC awards ‘X’ category to PU ORIC

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has awarded “X” category to the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization, University of the Punjab its recently released ranking of ORICs’ of Pakistani Universities for the year 2022-23. It should be mentioned here that the “X” category was a candid evidence of outstanding performance of PU. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Punjab University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the ORIC ranking was reflective of the commendable research and innovation taking place at PU. He said that the ORIC, University of the Punjab further contributed by filing of Patents and commercialization of research through “9th Invention to Innovation Summit” held on February. The VC said that PU faculty members published a large number of articles in various impact factor journals. Moreover, the faculty members also completed many research projects granted by PU for the improvement of research culture in the university, he added. Prof Dr Khalid also said that PU faculty members also won a large number of research projects and competitions from various funding agencies/institutions. He lauded the efforts of Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad and his team for this achievement.