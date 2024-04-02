Celebrating culture, sustainability and inclusivity — Rabia Razzaq’s journey

In the vibrant city of Lahore, Rabia Razzaq emerges as a notable figure amidst the bustling activity, embodying creativity and entrepreneurial zeal.

With an undergraduate degree from Punjab University and a Masters in Design from Syracuse University, Rabia embarked on her professional journey as a visual designer within the fashion industry, where she has spent more than four years. However, driven by a desire to broaden her horizons beyond the confines of brands and fashion, she refined her aesthetic sensibilities and made a transition into the realm of digital design, focusing on product and user experience.

From a young age, Rabia harboured a deep-seated passion for inclusivity and community empowerment. Organizing volunteer programs, she spearheaded workshops for university students in Lahore and New York, prioritising user experience to ensure accessibility for all, especially marginalised segments of society. As a result, Rabia redirected her efforts toward designing projects aimed at enhancing accessibility, particularly for persons with disabilities. Additionally, she developed an innovative clothing customization application, allowing people to tailor their attire to their specific needs, thus promoting accessibility for everyone. All the while, Rabia adeptly managed her responsibilities at a medical technology firm in Chicago. Beyond her development efforts, Rabia is also an entrepreneur, actively engaged in ventures that contribute to the cultural and economic landscape of Lahore. She has launched a bespoke sweets service with packaging filled with traditional art called the Oilve.Creatives. It is a testament to her dedication to providing local artisans, from at-risk communities, with opportunities to showcase their incredible talents while enriching the cultural fabric of Lahore.

Reflecting on Lahore’s cultural richness and traditions, Rabia noticed a reliance on storytelling and traditional gifting customs, alongside a shift towards imported products. Recognising this gap, she envisioned Olive.Creatives: a solution to revitalise cultural traditions, champion sustainability and promote local craftsmanship. Rabia mentioned “My vision was straightforward: I aimed to breathe new life into cultural traditions while prioritizing craftsmanship and sustainability. My goal is to reconnect people with their cultural heritage by offering products that not only celebrate tradition but also promote sustainability through keepsake packaging”.

While ensuring sustainability with eco-friendly packaging, Rabia also supports local artisans’ livelihoods. Muhammad Hussain, a talented truck artist at Olive.Creatives, is one such individual. His intricate hand-painted designs on traditional clay plates and cane baskets preserve cultural heritage and bring him fulfilment. Working with Olive.Creatives have ensured a sustainable source of income for him and given him a wider audience to showcase his talents. His work was shipped to Belgium and London, a testament to the global reach of his craftsmanship.

Razia Bibi, an overseer and supervisor at a local shelter home in Multan, is also engaged with Olive.Creatives, supporting their mission to empower women and sustain livelihoods. Under her guidance, women at the shelter home craft traditional, handcrafted nut boxes for Olive.Creatives’ culinary offerings. These meticulously crafted boxes, showcased both locally and internationally, symbolise the impact of meaningful partnerships in uplifting communities and empowering women.

Rabia’s awe-inspiring journey from a design enthusiast to founding the Olive.Creatives epitomise transformative entrepreneurship. Through her company she has woven a tapestry of tradition, innovation, and community, creating a lasting impact on Lahore’s cultural landscape. As she continues to inspire and empower the community around her, her journey and her creation serve as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and collaboration in building a more inclusive and vibrant society.