Shagufta Ejaz reminisces about PTV’s heyday

Shagufta Ejaz is a popular Pakistani television actor who has appeared in numerous hit drama serials.

Appearing on a TV show, she drew comparison between the past and the present actors. She said the actors in the past focused on skill and performance whereas today’s actors lacked maturity and tolerance.

In the show, she talked about the professionalism of actors – both old and the young. She also gave her opinion on the latest trends in the drama industry.

Shagufta Ijaz said, “previous actors had tolerance, current actors lack tolerance level, we had perfection in our craft, now actors don’t have that perfection and maturity.

Today’s actors have achieved a lot of success and financial stability in a very short period of time, they have got everything and we spent decades in achieving that success.

Also, in old times, actors used to take work as priority, their focus was on craft, they didn’t have much distractions. The actors used to focus on performance rather than sets and ambiance.”

She said Pakistani dramas once started copying Indian dramas and somehow they are still under that influence.

The veteran actor said she wanted the original PTV-style classic dramas back.