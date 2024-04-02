Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui’s daughter’s first picture goes viral

Veteran TV actor Asma Abbas is a proud nani (grandmother) as she shared the first picture with the newborn baby girl of her daughter Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui.

Nani Asma Abbas was over the moon to meet her newly born granddaughter Noor-e-Jahan for the first time and dropped an adorable click of herself, affectionately holding the star kid in her arms, on her Instagram stories. “Nani ka jaan Nore Jahan. Thanx for coming in our life,” added the ‘Sukoon’ actor in the text overlay on her picture.

The first picture of the celebrity kid was quick to go viral across showbiz pages on social media and thousands of fans offered their congratulations and heart-warming wishes for the veteran and her family via the comments sections of the posts.

Pertinent to note that the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui were blessed with their first child, a baby girl on Wednesday, as announced by them in a joint social media post.

With a girl-themed graphic card, the new mom turned to her Instagram handle to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “Alhamdulillah. We announce ourselves as Amma & Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui,” read the text on the card. “While we are busy going gaga over her, please remember us in your prayers. Zara & Asad.”