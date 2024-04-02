Imran claims Bushra poisoned in Bani Gala sub-jail

PTI founder Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that his wife and former first lady had been poisoned while incarcerated at Bani Gala sub-jail and asked for her medical checkup by a doctor of his choosing.

During the hearing of the £190 million corruption reference in Adiala jail, the former premier informed Judge Nasir Javed Rana that there had been an attempt to poison the former first lady and added that she has marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of the ‘poisoning’.

“I know who is behind it,” said the PTI founder. He added that if any harm came to Bushra, the army chief should be held responsible as members of an intelligence agency are controlling everything in Bani Gala and Adiala jail. Imran further urged the court to order Bushra’s medical examination by Dr. Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, adding that he and the party do not trust the doctor who examined Bushra earlier.

He also urged to have an inquiry into the matter of Bushra’s alleged poisoning.

Following the former premier’s request, the court directed Imran to submit a detailed application regarding the former first lady’s medical examination. Talking to the media during the hearing, Bushra said rumours regarding her being an ‘American agent’ were circulating in the party.

She further said that she was poisoned by “three drops” of a popular toilet cleaner which were added to her food and claimed that a person’s health deteriorates after a month of consumption. “My eyes swell up, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach and food and water also taste bitter. Some suspicious substance was mixed in honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner was mixed in my food,” claimed the former first lady. “I was told by someone in jail about what was added to my food, I will not reveal any names.” She informed the court that she had been kept decently at the Bani Gala sub-jail, but added that she wasn’t allowed to open the windows for a while.

Earlier, PTI claimed Bushra was fed “poisonous food” during her incarceration, asserting that she has been in severe pain.

In a statement, a spokesperson for PTI expressed concerns regarding what they described as “serious threats” to Bushra Bibi’s life while in detention.

“Bushra’s health and life are being seriously endangered by the denial of her constitutional right to medical examination,” the PTI spokesperson stated.