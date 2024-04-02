CM Punjab wants Lahore development plan in 3-months

“I want to see every street and neighborhood clean,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting on the development of Lahore, WASA, Sanitation and other issues. She announced to launch “New Era…Clean Lahore” initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be constructed and repaired, streets will be paved, tuff tiles will be installed, and 222,000 street lights will be restored in Lahore. She gave a 3-month deadline to complete on emergency basis this comprehensive development plan of Lahore, and vowed to herself review its implementation after every ten days. Madam Chief Minister added,” People should also support Government in this cleanliness drive.” She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore functional at the earliest.

Earlier, WASA gave a detailed presentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair project in 9 zones of Lahore. Sewer master plan and the construction of water collecting tanks were also discussed in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister directed WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water collecting tanks, and the requirement of human resource and machinery accordingly.

Meeting with MPAs

Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The MPAs apprised the CM about public problems and development needs of their respective constituencies. They also presented their suggestions and recommendations in this regard. The CM noted their recommendations and directed the authorities concerned to implement the workable suggestions at the earliest.

The MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of the Ramazan Nigahban Package. They appreciated and thanked the CM for “Sathra Punjab” and other projects including the construction and repair of 600 roads, five expressways and three motorways in Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that 100 percent free medicines and their delivery at patients’ doorsteps would start soon across Punjab, adding that the mobile hospital and clinic-on-wheels project for the treatment of patients in villages and remote areas would also start soon. Rural and primary health centers across Punjab would be revamped within six months, she said and added that water supply and drainage issues would be improved across the province.

The CM highlighted that safe city projects would be started in 18 more cities of Punjab in the next three months, adding that a comprehensive system of solid waste collection was being implemented in 36 districts of Punjab. She mentioned that 20,000 motorbikes were being given to students, 3,000 bikes would be given in each district. To meet people’s need of their own house, 100,000 housing units would be constructed for low-income people.

Electricity theft

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting focusing on electricity theft, established a task force to tackle electricity pilferage at the district level.

The CM said this task force will include representatives of Police, Magistrate, Intelligence, Recovery, DC Office, Prosecution and Law Departments, adding that more than 600 Special Police teams will also participate in anti-power theft campaign. The CM directed the authorities concerned to amend laws for the prevention of electricity theft and effective recovery of electricity dues. She directed for strong and effective prosecution in power theft cases.