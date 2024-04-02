CTD arrests 22 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 22 terrorists in intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted in various cities across the province in the wake of security concerns. The spokesman said on Tuesday that the CTD conducted 232 intelligence based operations in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Chiniot , Pakpattan, Khanewal, Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha. Two terrorists were arrested from Lahore for extending financial aid to Al-Qaida while another notorious terrorist of TTP who got training from Afghanistan was arrested in Bahawalpur. Some of the nabbed terrorists were identified as Shehzad, Muddasir, Fazal Maula, Azam, Rehman, Shafique, Zeeshan and others. The spokesman of CTD Punjab said that explosives, 27 detonators, 60 feet safety fuse wire, three IED bomb, weapons, ammunition and cash were recovered from possession of the detainees who were planning to attack different organizations and government offices. The spokesman said that during the ongoing week, 43,792 people were investigated and 149 suspects were arrested in 1081 combing operations. The CTD was committed to root out the menace of terrorism from the country and it was making all out efforts to achieve its targets, the spokesman added.