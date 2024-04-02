Israel’s aggression against Iran condemnable: Ashrafi

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has strongly condemned the Israeli brazen act of aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria.

In a condemnation statement on Tuesday, he expressed profound dismay over the unwarranted assault on the diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi described the attack as a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant disregard for diplomatic norms, emphasizing that such belligerent actions only serve to escalate tensions and destabilize the region further.

“The assault on Iran’s consulate in Damascus is a reprehensible act of aggression that must be unequivocally condemned by the international community,” he said adding, “It is imperative for nations to uphold the principles of sovereignty and respect for diplomatic premises, regardless of political differences.”

The chairman PUC urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its actions, stressing the need for a robust international response to deter further acts of aggression in the region.

Moreover, he said this egregious crime had garnered significant condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other Muslim nations worldwide.