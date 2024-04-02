Shattering Falsehoods

In the global fight against terrorism, Pakistan is represented as being at the front and has been falsely accused of being a supporter of international terrorism simultaneously. Pakistan has, instead, suffered from the highest calibre of terrorism over the years. One of the numerous contributing aspects to Pakistan’s multifaceted problem of terrorism is the presence of anti-national elements. As a result of terrorism, Pakistan has borne an enormous social, economic and human cost..

The CPEC is Pakistan’s economic lifeline, both China and Pakistan will enjoy wealthy and stable economies in the future and terrorists aim to undermine it. Pakistan’s adversaries are proactively attempting to sabotage Pakistan-China relations and advancements. Their main targets are Chinese expertise and the CPEC projects.

Given that foes and anti-national organizations disregard Pakistan’s achievements and prosperity, anti national propagandists constantly try to undermine Pakistan’s foundation. Pakistan needs to destroy these forces and maintain its relations with China.

Bisham event raises the possibility that India was involved in some of the most recent terrorist strikes in Pakistan

Following the despicable act of terrorists in the Bisham area that resulted in the deaths of five Chinese engineers, anti-national groups exploited this delicate moment to incite public anger as usual and began hurling accusations on social media considering the fact that China has halted construction on the dam.

China, on the other hand, claims that reports of dismissing Pakistani employees from dam projects are baseless and that construction on the Tarbela Dam extension project has resumed despite the tragic deaths of five Chinese engineers in a suicide assault in Bisham.

Prior to the current work stoppage, the corporation had denied claims of layoffs and stated in a circular dated March 26th that employees will be granted their legal rights.

After the incident, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming its firm resolve to carry on tremendous development alongside Pakistan.

Following the event at the Bisham, there were rumours circulated by the Indian media that the relationship between Pakistan and China is becoming more tense. The office directive from the Chinese Construction Company categorically disputed assertions made by Indian media that workers and civil works at a hydropower station in Pakistan were laid off as a result of the attack.

In addition, the Chinese Consulate General and Embassy in Pakistan both issued strong condemnations of the terrorist assault. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian emphasized that any attempt to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation will be resisted and stated that China and Pakistan have the will and capacity to punish terrorists accountable for their deeds. The endeavor will be in vain.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also restated China’s stance on terrorism: “Terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind, and it is the common responsibility of the international community to combat terrorism and prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.”

All available state resources were employed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oversee a comprehensive cooperative inquiry into the terrorist assault in Bisham. Following the incident, the prime minister presided over an emergency meeting and commended the prompt action taken by local residents and law enforcement, which helped to save many lives. As per the Prime Minister’s Office press release, the meeting was attended by Inspector Generals of Police from each province, Chief Ministers, Army Chiefs, Chief Secretaries, and Federal Ministers.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokeswoman for the foreign office, stated that “we will defeat all such forces and actions together by acting with full determination.” She affirmed Pakistan’s will to cooperate with Beijing to safeguard Chinese nationals, enterprises, and establishments in Pakistan.

The suicide attack was denounced by the Pakistan Army, which stated that the barbaric acts of terrorism harm internal security and critical strategic projects for Pakistan’s economic development.

Despite the challenges, China’s steadfast commitment to advancing infrastructure development and economic cooperation with Pakistan is demonstrated by the commencement of construction on the Tarbela Dam extension project. With more than 741 Chinese and 6,000 Pakistani labourers, the Dasu Dam was designed to produce 4320 MW of energy. In addition, 4800 MW will be produced once the Diamar Bhasha Dam is completed. Another project, the Mohmand Dam, employs 2500 Chinese engineers and labourers with the goal of producing 740 MW while irrigating more than 15,000 acres and supporting efforts to avert flooding.

Therefore, all of the anti-national elements that were busy displaying their false politics on the unfortunate incident until a few days ago have been defeated by the statements made by the Chinese government and the work that Chinese companies are now doing at Dasu and on the Tarbela Dam expansion project.

The foes of the friendship between China and Pakistan planned Bisham attack. India will always be our adversary. Narendra Modi is an advocate of divisiveness and animosity towards Pakistan. There is often a spike in Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks in Pakistan prior to elections. In particular, the Bisham event raises the possibility that India was involved in some of the most recent terrorist strikes in Pakistan. Pakistan and China ought to work together to investigate the occurrence and pursue the offenders aggressively.

In this challenging period, the people and Government of Pakistan stand together with our Chinese friends and offer our deepest sympathies to the families of the Chinese nationals who lost their lives in the attack.

China and Pakistan are like iron brothers and close buddies. Never will Pakistan’s enemies be able to undermine the friendship between China and Pakistan. It is crucial for Chinese nationals living in Pakistan to be safe and secure. In order to guarantee the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, Pakistan will keep collaborating with our Chinese brothers.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com