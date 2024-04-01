Saudi Arabia set to host Gulf Cinema Festival

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh is all set to host the fourth edition of the Gulf Cinema Festival (GCF) from April 14 to 18.

The festival, organised by the Film Commission in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The festival aims to enhance ties among GCC countries and promote a thriving Gulf cinema industry.

It will not only feature a selection of 29 films from all GCC countries but recognize veteran actors for their contributions to Gulf cinema, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In addition, the festival will also have three training workshops and six educational seminars, promoting artistic dialogue and raising awareness of cinema’s social impact.

Saudi Arabia is thriving in its entertainment sector, demonstrating its commitment to economic diversification and attracting international visitors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the lifting of cinema prohibition in 2017 as part of the Vision 2030 reform agenda, aiming to enhance quality of life and diversify the economy. In April 2018, Saudi Arabia lifted its cinema ban as part of extensive reforms across the Kingdom.

Since 2018, the Saudi cinema sector has experienced significant growth, with 627 screens in 69 theatres across the country, catering to a population of 32.2 million people.