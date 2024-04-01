The young Pakistani Hafiz won the international recitation competition

Baghdad: (Web Desk) The young Pakistani Hafiz Qur’an has won the first position in the international Hassan Korat competition in Iraq.

According to the International Qur’an News Agency website, Pakistani reciter Hafiz Muhammad Abu Bakr has won the first position in the international beauty recitation competition in Iraq. After winning the beauty of recitation competition, the video of Muhammad Abu Bakr and his recitation is going viral on social media, users are appreciating the child’s excellent recitation.

In the children’s competition, Muhammad Abu Bakr won the first position, while Qari from Iraq won the second position and Qari from Iran won the third position. The winners were awarded honorary shields as well as cash prizes.

In another video circulating on social media, it was seen that he was given a grand welcome on his return home after winning the international recitation competition. According to media reports, Muhammad Abu Bakr belongs to Mansehra city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he is a student of eighth grade.