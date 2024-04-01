Turkish local elections: Opposition stuns Erdogan with historic victory



Turkey’s primary opposition party has secured major wins in the key urban centers of Istanbul and Ankara, dealing a significant setback to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ambitions.

These results come less than a year after Erdogan’s third presidential term victory, as he had aimed to recapture control of these cities where he initially rose to prominence as mayor.Although Erdogan personally led the campaign in Istanbul, where he started his political career, Ekrem Imamoglu of the secular opposition CHP clinched a second triumph, surpassing Erdogan’s AK Party candidate by more than 11 percentage points.

This outcome represents a departure from Erdogan’s 21-year reign, marking the first time his party has faced such a widespread defeat in national elections.In addition to Istanbul and Ankara, the opposition also saw success in other major cities like Izmir, Bursa, Adana, and Antalya. In Ankara, Mayor Mansur Yavas surged ahead with 60% of the votes, leading to celebrations among supporters who took to the streets, expressing their jubilation through waving flags and honking car horns.

President Erdogan, while acknowledging the unexpected results, framed them as a turning point rather than an end, rallying his supporters in Ankara. This election outcome signals a shift in Turkey’s political landscape, emphasizing growing support for the opposition across key urban centers.