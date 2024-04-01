Power of Individuals Versus Systems

The path Pakistan has travelled since independence is one that reflects what becomes of a nation when systemic structures are weak or not in alignment with the needs of the population. There have been dynamic leaders quite often, but the ineffectiveness of systems has been in the way of Pakistan’s path to prosperity. This has been one of the most debated and controversial topics within the context of national development and prosperity: system versus individual charisma. Thus, in this perennial debate, it is of the utmost importance to emphasize that, even if individual charisma in romantic individualism matters a lot, real creators of national success are durable and functional systems. In fact, effective development of the system is not simply one of the parts of national development, rather it is the very engine that toils it. This narrative is particularly important in cases of countries like Pakistan, where the quest for development is hurdled with unique and persistent challenges.

One just needs to look beyond the borders of the country to realize that behind the back of great countries do not stand some charismatic and visionary figure labouring with Herculean efforts but in fact, the robustness, inclusivity, and the effectiveness of systems that govern the functions of societies. Systems in this refer to the legal framework, economic policies, administrative structures, education sectors, and social welfare mechanisms supporting the functioning of a country.

Effective development of the system is not simply one of the parts of national development, rather it is the very engine that toils it.

The classical example of this school of thought is Singapore, which within several decades had turned from a resource-scarce colonial outpost into a global economic powerhouse. Much of this transformation was realized through strategic economic policies, a meritocratic governance system, and a strong legal and regulatory framework in place, as opposed to the sole efforts of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew. Another example is that of the Nordic countries-Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland-that have time and again been referred to as some of the countries with the best quality of life, social security, and competitive economies. The secret of their success has been in the social welfare systems, comprehensive public services, and inclusive democratic institutions, never in the charisma or vision of any leader. Similarly, the rebuilding of the economy after the Second World War in Germany, often dubbed “Wirtschaftswunder” or the economic miracle, was not done through the single-handed work of an individual personality. It was rather built on an all-inclusive Marshall Plan, a social market economy, and sturdy democratic institutions allowing for recovery and growth.

On the other hand, countries suffering from a cult of personality have often seen stunted growth or even negative growth. Zimbabwe’s decline in the last years of the long rule under Robert Mugabe clearly shows that individual dominance can derail systemic functionality, with consequences such as economic ruin and social dislocation. Another practical example supporting the argument is the fact that, although in their capacity, Pakistanis are whole and soul-devoted Muslims, and they respect and follow to the core, the prescribed religious directives in the Holy Month of Ramadan, the markets see a huge surge of inflation in this month. This identifies clearly that individual goodness or piousness cannot enhance welfare or stability within a society.

In Pakistan’s context, the nation’s journey since its birth offers insightful reflections on this debate. Despite the foundational vision of the nation’s father and the intermittent emergence of charismatic leaders, whose promises of reform and prosperity have rallied the masses, the country has yet to achieve sustained development and prosperity as Pakistan’s challenges have been largely systemic. Political instability, economic volatility, educational disparities, and social injustice rally up, all of which do not have their base in the inadequacy of any individual leader but in systemic inefficiencies. Though, of course, the effects of such individuals undeniably persist, history proves that systemic strength beyond one’s tenure is indispensable for lasting change. Effective leadership is the ability to embed democratic values, transparency, and strengthening institutions in a way that is above one’s legacy. It calls for laying down the ground for a system where governance is firmly based on principles that underline accountability and inclusivity.

The systems focused on social welfare, equity, quality of governance, rule of law, encouragement and promotion in education and innovation to provide equal opportunities and economic stability contribute immensely to the growth of nations. These are marked by transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, ensuring that the governance mechanisms do serve the public interest and not individual or elite agendas. The same is the case with Pakistan or any other country for that matter: to move ahead on the trajectory of prosperity, the focus has to shift towards institution building, governance reforms, and the development of a systemic culture of meritocracy and accountability.

As history and contemporary global narratives would suggest, nations rise not on the shoulders of towering individuals but on the bedrock of systems that effectively endure and adapt across generations.

In essence, while individuals can inspire and initiate change, it is the systems that sustain and scale it. By no means undermining individual contributions to the country, the real success and development that will bear fruit in the future of the nation is firmly placed on effective systems. Such systems when well devised and put into place, actually provide the base on which individual growth, evolution of leadership, and national development could be realized.

The writer is a lawyer and can be reached at mumerrafiqawan@gmail.com. He tweets @mumerrafiq