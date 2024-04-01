A SHATTERING EXPOSÉ

A few years ago I visited an active volcano not far from Jakarta in Indonesia in the company of my dear friends Tahir Chaudhry and the late Qazi Imran. This volcano is nestled in mountains full of pine trees and gorgeous pineapple fields at its base; rich in alluvial soil, a residual of previous eruptions. One learns every day; I always thought pineapples grow on trees! Popular with tourists it has many resorts. Our resort had a swimming pool fed by hot water from volcanic springs. It is known to contain minerals and salts that help in curing arthritis and skin ailments.

After an overnight stay, we headed to the volcano rim where you can see simmering lava percolating to rise and spill over. It is an intimidating sight that reminds you of one’s vulnerabilities. With success or access to power, we grow tall egos feeling invincible. Watching the boiling lava seeking a way to the top is a reminder that Mother Nature is all-powerful and can smash such pretences. Graveyards surrounding the site bore witness to the devastation that can be caused if Nature reacts.

Good and evil are embedded in us but we must follow the righteous path.

We all know this life is finite. Good and evil are embedded in us but we must follow the righteous path. Those of the Islamic faith are aware that Munkar and Nakir, Angels of reckoning, await us on the other side to test and testify about our deeds. However, the false sense of invincibility in the corridors of power jumbles our judgment and one loses sight of the difference between right and wrong. That is exactly what is happening in Pakistan for the past two years. Since April 2022, usurpers have overtaken our country. Usurpers are defined as those who seize and hold office, power and position by force without rights. It is a perfect description of corrupt politicians, compromised bureaucracy and a judiciary that looks the other way.

After the Machiavellian overthrow of PTI and the installation of PDM led by Sharifs and Zardari, the master plan was based on erroneous surveys that IK would wither away. The opposite happened; Pakistanis refused to accept this crime. Instead, they flocked to IK as is evident from his larger-than-life public gatherings. He was unstoppable despite every form of ruthless suppression.

Mass arrests, torture, senseless beatings of women and children and complete censorship of media became the order of the day. M

Despite such evil intimidation, Pakistanis struck back on 8th February through their votes. They gave a verdict in favour of IK despite all roadblocks. PTI’s election symbol was stolen through the Supreme Court, which also turned a blind eye to the candidates’ total inability to reach their electorate. The nation has gone through a metamorphosis. They want justice, freedom and equal opportunity.

When people unite and wed an idea that becomes their popular will, they stay loyal to it for a lifetime or sacrifice their lives in pursuit of its fulfilment. What our rulers cannot comprehend is that Pakistanis are not following Imran blindly; they have taken ownership of his vision of a free Pakistan. In reality, after suffering indignity for decades the Nation has woken up and latched “onto an idea whose time has come.”

An unrepresentative government has been rammed down our throats through fake Form 47. IK is not willing to submit. This blatant robbery has led to a volcanic eruption from within the power structure. It’s not about IK or PTI; it’s springtime in full blossom; we must nurture it. Every step is being taken to brush this challenge under the carpet.

All the political forces should join hands and the masses should come in support of these Conscientious Objectors. There is only one way forward; a full court hearing by Supreme Court Justices should examine the contents of the bold and brave move.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The writer can be followed on twitter @HafeezKhanPU