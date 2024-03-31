Pakistan cannot solve its energy crisis without Iranian gas

Dr Muhammad Hanif Mughal, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Shadbad, said on Sunday that Pakistan has not found a solution to its energy crisis during the last few decades and cannot resolve the energy problem without importing gas from Iran. He said that opposition from the United States to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project and threats of penalties are both deplorable. He added that it would be in Pakistan’s best interest to strengthen its relations with Iran and overcome different challenges by joining hands. In a statement issued today, Dr. Hanif Mughal said that if gas is not taken from Iran, there may be a fine of eighteen billion dollars, which Pakistan cannot pay in the current economic situation. Under these circumstances, he said the continued opposition to the gas pipeline by the United States is reprehensible and without justification. Many countries, including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Italy, Greece, Iraq, and Turkey, buy oil and gas from Iran on which the US remains silent. However, Pakistan is not allowed to do so and is threatened with sanctions, which is tantamount to double standards and hostility towards Pakistan.