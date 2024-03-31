Ushna hosts star-studded fun game night

The holy month of Ramazan is being observed by Muslims across the world. It is the month in which schedules and routines go totally upside down.

The nights are full of fun and activities until the Sehri time approaches.

The showbiz stars also spend nights while having gossips and playing games during the holy month.

Renowned TV actor Ushna Shah and her husband Hamza Amin are observing Ramazan in Karachi this year. They invited friends from the entertainment industry for a special game night at their place.

Many showbiz stars including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Rehman Khan, Wajahat Rauf, Sonya Hussyn, Yashma Gill and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz joined the game night festivities.

The actors were seen playing games and enjoyed the quality time till Sehri.