Joshua Jackson and Lupita confirm romance

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o don’t want to wait any longer to make their romance official. Nearly five months after sparking romance, the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Black Panther star looked all loved up during Lupita’s birthday weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Clad in a patterned bikini, Lupita was spotted holding hands with Joshua-who donned on a pair of dark swimming trunks-during a romantic walk on the beach on March 3. At one point in the day, the Oscar winner and the Dr Death actor took each other by the hand as they ran into the waves together. During their time out in the sun, the couple also sent temperatures soaring as they shared a passionate kiss. But their romantic getaway didn’t stop there. A source exclusively told E! News that Joshua, 45, rang in the Us actress’ 41st birthday on March 1 with a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite. The pair were also spotted around the resort, including hitting the spa for some R&R time. “They looked madly in love,” an eyewitness shared, “like they just couldn’t get enough of one another.”