Christian citizens are an integral part of Pakistani society; IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Sacred Heart Cathedral Church Lawrence Road Lahore on the occasion of Easter. IG Punjab met with church bishops, pastors, Christian community leaders, citizens and extended Easter greetings to the Christian community. DIG Operations Lahore, SS Operations Lahore, SPs, senior officers accompanied the IGP Punjab, Christian community expressed their heartfelt joy and gratitude for participating in Easter celebrations by IG Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Christian citizens are the beauty and very important part of Pakistani society, valuable services of Christian citizens in the construction and development of Pakistan need no introduction. IGP Punjab said that inter-faith harmony is the most important need of the hour for the promotion of law and order, national unity and brotherhood. Punjab Police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the lives and properties of Christian citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Christian police officers at the Meesaq Center are providing priority services to their community. IG Punjab said that protection of Christian places of worship and properties is among the top priorities of Punjab Police and priority measures will continue in this regard.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the security will be very tight on the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom Day on the 21st of Ramadan. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has finalized the security plan for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), more than 24,000 officers and officials of Punjab Police will perform the security duties of Yom-e- Ali’s RA processions and majalis. IG Punjab said that 16,000 officers and jawans will be deployed for the security of 192 processions held on 21st of Ramadan across the province, while more than 08 thousand officers and officials will be posted for the security of 812 Majlis. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 27 A category processions and 62 Majlis will be held across Punjab. All activities will be monitored from the Central Control and Monitoring Room established in the Central Police Office, similarly, continuous monitoring of processions and majalis will be ensured with the cameras of Safe Cities Authority, District Administration.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police should be on high alert, ensure checking with walk-through gates, metal detectors, Lady policemen will be appointed for security checking of women mourners..Dr. Usman Anwar said that commandos in plain clothes, snipers will be deployed on the roofs of the routes in the processions. IG Punjab directed the traffic police officers to make special arrangements to maintain the flow of traffic through alternative routes across the province. Adopt a joint action plan, Punjab Police Spokesman said that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar himself will monitor the security arrangements of Yom-e- Ali RA from CPO while RPOs, CPOs and DPOs will monitor processions and majalis in sensitive districts, they will be present in the field for checking the security arrangements.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders to intensify the crackdown against kite flying..IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that special teams should ensure action against law breakers across the province, IG Punjab said that there is zero tolerance against the accused involved in the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that during the last 24 hours, 41 suspects were arrested while registering 32 cases under the Kite Flying Act across the province. 957 kites and 23 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. The spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that during the last 34 days, 3603 suspects were arrested under the Act of Anti-Kite Flying across the province, including Lahore, while 3469 cases were registered. 217461 kites and 14693 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the supervisory officers should personally monitor the crackdown against metal strings and kites.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is taking historic measures for the health welfare of police employees and their families, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released 67 lakh 50 thousand rupees for the treatment of 150 children affected by thalassemia of police employees.Each child affected by thalassemia will get 45 thousand rupees. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that this money has been given for the children of police employees for medical expenses of first quarter from January to March. The committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Riyaz Nazir Gara approved the payment of funds to 03 more children affected by thalassemia. Earlier, the department was providing treatment support to 147 children.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar officially approved the release of funds on all the cases approved by the Welfare Management Committee, after which the money was released for the treatment of the children. IG Punjab said that the best health welfare of the families of police employees is the first priority, all possible measures will continue. Dr. Usman Anwar said that every possible support is being provided to the children affected by thalassemia in recovery and treatment with the support of various welfare foundations.