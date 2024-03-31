Poverty line hits 110 million in Pakistan: Zubair

Former Sindh Governor and prominent leader of the Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair, voiced grave concerns over Pakistan’s economic condition. According to Zubair, the number of individuals living below the poverty line has surged to 110 million, while the count of unemployed citizens has surpassed 20 million.

In his statement, Zubair highlighted Pakistan’s recurring reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance, labeling it a “world record” as the country prepares to enter its 24th IMF program. He emphasized that while the elite class remains largely unaffected by these programs, it is the common people who bear the brunt of the economic burden.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape, Zubair hinted at the need for a new political entity, citing controversies surrounding the major political parties. He also criticized the decision to bring in a finance minister from outside the ruling party, stating that it undermines accountability. Zubair, who clarified that he is not actively involved in the decision-making process of his party, expressed concerns about the narrative of integrity in politics. He lamented the lack of attention given to crucial ministries such as Foreign Affairs, stressing their potential to attract significant investments into the country.