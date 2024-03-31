It takes an extraordinary amount of delusion to defend the shocking events that occurred on May 9, 2023. These events broke the underlying pattern of protest movements and introduced a new, terrifying normal for political violence. While no one in their right mind would stand by a cult-like entity that used cellphones and megaphones to direct attacks on security installations, not much has emanated from the state but mixed signals.

One branch of the judiciary believes in giving a befitting lesson to the rioters, while another wants to sit back and let the situation evolve on its own. As the Pandora’s box keeps twirling, a reasonable, justifiable conclusion in the ongoing trials provides the only reliable approach in our pursuit of accountability and the rule of law.

The recent sentencing of 51 individuals to five years in prison in connection with the violent scenes of riot and plunder in Gujranwala showcases that the judiciary remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining the writ of the land. Overcoming the past reluctance to let the law take its course just because of the accused’s political affiliations signifies a commendable shift towards an accountable governance system.

However, while all those who dare mock the writ of the land should be dealt with firmly, the situation demands that we be even more mindful of violations of their rights. We are not facing a simple law and order situation but rather dealing with an organization that has invested significant time and resources in constructing a victim narrative.

Upholding the principles of due process and providing a fair trial for each accused party is not just a matter of legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of a democratic society. By guaranteeing a transparent and constitutionally mandated trial process, we not only affirm our commitment to justice but also refute any claims of bias or partiality in the judicial system.

Establishing accountability through the May 9 trials is not just about punishing the wrongdoers but about fostering a culture of responsibility and transparency within our society. When individuals are held accountable for their actions, it sends a powerful message that no one is immune to the consequences of their choices. Perhaps this might pave the path out of this prolonged abyss *