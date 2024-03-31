Pakistan-Saudi Relations and Pak Army

Pakistan and its military are indispensable to each other. The enemy’s agenda is to undermine Pakistan by inciting the public against the military, and for this purpose, hostile forces have always targeted the Pakistani military and its leaders with baseless propaganda.

Leading the armed forces of Pakistan is not within the reach of an ordinary person. It requires not only the art of warfare but also the skill of diplomacy, along with years of hard work, to rise from a Second Lieutenant to the rank of General and this honour is bestowed upon only a fortunate few who lead the world’s largest Islamic military and represent it globally. Since November 2022, the command of the Pakistani military has been on the shoulders of General Syed Hafiz Asim Munir, who is fulfilling this responsibility with great zeal. Recently, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, visited Saudi Arabia, where he was warmly welcomed. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Asim Munir, held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen bilateral relations and promote military and defence cooperation.

If we say that the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is a matter of heart and soul, it wouldn’t be wrong.

The meeting, held at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh, discussed Pakistan-Saudi relations and mutual matters. Both leaders also agreed to enhance strategic relations and cooperation. The meeting was attended by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, while in Pakistan, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, along with other important personalities including Military Attaché Brigadier Asim, were also present.

During the meeting, various areas of cooperation, especially in defence, were discussed to enhance cooperation. After this meeting, the Saudi Defense Minister visited Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day. An important meeting also took place between Army Chief General Asim Munir and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Prince Khalid bin Salman participated in Pakistan Day ceremonies. Upon arrival at the ceremony, the Army Chief and Defense Minister welcomed Prince Khalid bin Salman, who also observed a magnificent joint services parade.

According to the ISPR, after the ceremony, Prince Khalid bin Salman held a meeting with the Army Chief, during which matters of mutual interest and the promotion of bilateral relations were discussed. During the meeting, the exchange of views on enhancing cooperation, especially in defence, was also discussed. The Saudi Defense Minister stated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share strong and historic fraternal relations, and both countries have always been well-wishers of each other.

If we look at the history of fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, readers will find extraordinary relations between the two, rooted in the continuous bond between their peoples.

The relationship between the two countries has flourished over the past few decades in political, security, and economic domains. Saudi Arabia has always maintained a strong brotherly relationship with Pakistan and has never let Pakistan down in times of need. If we say that the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is a matter of heart and soul, it wouldn’t be wrong. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two countries whose friendship is based on principles, and the relationship between the two is permanent and enduring.

However, some internal and external forces do not want to see these relations prosper. Whenever there is a positive turn in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, these elements start their negative propaganda.

Negative reporting on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations at such times proves that those working on such signals from external powers are trying to undermine these relations. The friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not merely official or temporary but is deeply rooted in the spiritual connection between the people of both countries.

The centre of existence for Pakistanis is Mecca, while their life is in Medina. Pakistan is incomplete and nothing without these two. Therefore, this relationship between the two countries will remain steadfast and enduring.

Some short-sighted individuals have made every effort to disrupt these relations, but both the people and the rulers of both sides know that these efforts will not succeed, instead, the relations between the two will further strengthen over time. Our armed forces are also playing their part shoulder to shoulder to promote and strengthen these relations.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.