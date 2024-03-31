May 9: Last Act

For the better part of the last one year, we’ve been a part of a long-drawn-out charades where one political party’s shenanigans, after pushing the state against the wall, continue to whip up emotional frenzy. For them, any and all avenues of accountability are to be shunned, any verdict not falling in their favour “biased” and everyone but them on a mission to destabilise Pakistan. That they alone hold the deplorable track record of smearing egg all over the reputation of the same country and all of its institutions should not be brought up. Mind your tongue or risk the wrath of social media warriors.

Perhaps, weighing its options carefully or steering its way through the quagmire of zombified minds, the state has been a tad reluctant in moving towards a closure. Understandably so, because while even the

most liberal and progressive torchbearers do not bat an eyelid before punishing those who dare dismantle their sovereignty, the cult mentality refuses to listen to reason in our part of the world. Against such a concoction of emotion, the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court’s decision to sentence 51 individuals involved in the May 9 rioting to 5-year prison terms should be appreciated. The justice system is finally responding to acts of civil unrest. The legal process leading to these judgments reflects a commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for instigating violence are held accountable. By imposing strict penalties on the convicts, the judiciary sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in a democratic society.

If PTI members were willing to “go the last mile” in their expression, they must also be prepared to “face the music” for any actions that violate the law.

The state’s ability to maintain law and order is closely linked to its capacity to exhibit its writ effectively. In the aftermath of the May 9 riots, the government’s response in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice is crucial for restoring public faith in the legal system. By demonstrating its commitment to upholding justice, the state reinforces its authority and sends a signal that acts of violence will be met with swift and decisive action. The correlation between justice delivery and state sovereignty underscores the importance of a robust legal framework in maintaining social harmony and order. It cannot be denied that these verdicts should have been announced a long time ago. With every passing day, the reluctance to give a befitting reply to those who acted as the state unto themselves is being celebrated as a life-saving shot in their narrative.

Impartiality in the administration of justice is paramount for fostering trust in the legal system. Regardless of political affiliations or public sentiment, legal proceedings must be conducted objectively and free from external influences. Allowing emotions to dictate the course of justice can undermine the credibility of judicial institutions and erode public confidence in the rule of law. By ensuring that each case is decided based on merit and evidence, the judiciary upholds the principles of fairness and equality before the law, contributing to a stable and just society.

In a democratic society, accountability is a cornerstone of good governance. Political entities, such as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have a responsibility to adhere to the laws they seek to enforce. If PTI members were willing to “go the last mile” in their expression, they must also be prepared to “face the music” for any actions that violate the law. Holding individuals associated with PTI accountable for their involvement in the May 9 riots is essential for upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that no one is above the law. Take the case of these 51 convicts who had wildly launched an attack on the cantonment in which dozens of people were injured and one person killed. The agenda was crystal-clear: bring the state down to its knees. Their operatives unprecedentedly ruthless and their line of action copied word-to-word from B-grade mafia movies.

This is just the beginning. Legal eagles believe the judiciary is sharpening its arguments and showing an inclination to conduct trials of the central leadership in the next phase. For an unbelievably long time, these people have been commanding respect like freedom fighters, thanks to an enviable structure and propaganda machinery being fuelled from the outside. The time has come that their actual participation in the events of May 9 is put before the masses and their crimes treated as per law. Are these people really following Nelson Mandela? Or should they be called by their true name: the ruthless Jattha squads of 1947?

The writer is a freelance columnist.