PPP announces new nominees for KP Senate polls

In a strategic move after the directives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday revealed that Fida Muhammad Khan and Qaizar Khan Miankhel have withdrawn their candidacies for the upcoming Senate elections.

The decision was made during a crucial meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aimed at refining the party’s strategy for the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). Led by PPP leader Ms Faryal Talpur, the meeting saw the participation of notable figures including Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, and Faisal Karim Kundi. Fida Muhammad Khan had been nominated for the general seat, while Qaizar Khan Miankhel was slated for the technocrat seat.

Following their withdrawal, Kundi announced that Talha Mahmood has been designated as the new candidate for the general seat, while Rubina Khalid will now represent the party in the women’s seat.

A total of 59 candidates are vying for Senate seats across three provinces and the federal capital in elections scheduled for April 2. Interestingly, all eleven senators have been elected unopposed in Balochistan province. In the Senate elections, there are 29 candidates contesting for general seats, 11 for women’s seats, 15 for technocrat seats, and four for seats reserved for non-Muslims. In the federal capital, two candidates are contesting for general seats, and two candidates for technocrat seats. In Punjab, four candidates are contesting for women’s seats, three for technocrat seats, and two for reserved seats for non-Muslim. Candidates for general seats have also been elected unopposed in the country’s most populous province.

In Sindh, eleven candidates are contesting for general seats, three for women’s seats, four for technocrat seats, and two for reserved seats for non-Muslim. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sixteen candidates are contesting for general seats, four for women’s seats, and six for technocrat seats.