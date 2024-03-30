Stephen Curry returns home, scores 23 points to lead Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Curry, who grew up here and starred at nearby Davidson College before entering the NBA draft as a first-round pick in 2009, had 12 points in the pivotal third quarter as the Warriors blew open a close game.

Curry has always relished returning to play in Charlotte and seeing family and old friends, but the previous four games here have resulted in losses. “At this stage (of my career) I can probably count on one hand how many times I get to come back here,” Curry said. “It was nice seeing a lot of familiar faces in the crowd. And, it was nice to actually get a win.”

Andrew Wiggins had a big role in that, turning in another strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points for the Warriors, who are in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the play-in tournament.