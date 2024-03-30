Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Renowned Indian actor Vivian Dsena embraced Islam after being impressed by the holy month of Ramadan, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

The Bollywood actor revealed that he used to fast during the holy month of Ramadan even before his proper announcement.

“I attribute it to the holy month of Ramadan. Because there is a huge significance of spirituality in this month,” said Dsena, adding that there is a deep connection to the humanity when it comes to fasting.

The actor had embraced Islam a year ago but now he made proper announcement. He also revealed that he embraced Islam during the last year’s Ramadan and that he had been fasting for last six years. “Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam,” he said, adding that it is obligatory for every Muslim.