Zulfi withdraws senate candidacy, puts party first

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming Senate elections. This decision comes amidst legal challenges surrounding the confirmation of his nomination papers.

Bukhari alleged that his nomination faced “false and illegal hurdles,” despite possessing the necessary legal documentation. While his lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, expressed confidence in a legal victory, Bukhari grappled with the potential consequences of contesting the confirmations of his fellow PTI nominees, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Hamid Khan.

“Challenging their notifications could create internal friction within the party,” Bukhari explained during a press conference in Lahore. “My loyalty to PTI is unwavering, and the party’s unity remains paramount.”

Bukhari, a longstanding PTI member, emphasized that personal gain paled in comparison to the party’s success. “Senate seats or any positions hold little meaning compared to serving our nation and achieving freedom,” he declared.

Withdrawing his candidacy, Bukhari extended his congratulations to Allama Nasir Abbas, who will now fill the Senate seat. He praised Abbas’s unwavering support for Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing confidence in his ability to effectively represent the party in the Senate.