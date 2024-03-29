Arsenal face Man City Premier League summit meeting

Arsenal travel to Manchester City on Sunday seeking to complete a rare double over Pep Guardiola’s men in a match that could prove decisive in the three-way Premier League title race.

Liverpool can move three points clear of current leaders Arsenal and four ahead of City if they beat Brighton at Anfield earlier in the day.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are in action for the first time since a four-point penalty for breaching financial rules plunged them into the relegation zone.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points as the English top flight returns after the international break.

Can Arsenal storm Man City fortress?

Arsenal became just the fourth team to win each of their first eight Premier League games of a calendar year when they beat Brentford in early March — the previous three clubs to do that all went on to win the title.

The Gunners’ record against City in the Premier League is dire, with 12 defeats in their past 13 games, though their lone victory came at the Emirates in October, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected strike.

“It feels like a big win,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “It is a special one.”

Arteta’s men look a more battle-hardened force than last year, when they stumbled at the end of the season, opening the door for City to cruise past to a third straight title.

Repeating the feat at the Etihad is a different order of magnitude.

City are unbeaten in their last 38 home games in all competitions. Brentford were the last visiting team to leave with a win and that was in November 2022.

If Arsenal do manage to complete their first league double over City since 2007/08, it could be the boost they need to get them over the line.

Liverpool focus on league

Liverpool’s exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United ended their push for a trophy quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

The German manager, who has kept his team on track despite a deep injury crisis, brushed off any idea of a negative psychological impact after the 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford.