Gujranwala: Uncle, aunt torture seven-year-old to death

A seven-year-old child died due to the alleged violence of his uncle and aunt, police said on Friday. According to the police, uncle and aunt allegedly severely tortured their young nephews, as a result of which seven-year-old Sultan died and two-year-old Saqlain was injured in Gondlanwala, area of Gujranwala.

The police stated that the children’s parents are in jail on drug charges. When the incident took place, the uncle took the injured child to the hospital and claimed that he was injured in a traffic accident, added police.

According to the police, seeing the nature of the injuries on the child’s body, the doctors called the police, while the child could not succumb to the injuries and died in the hospital. Police continued that a case has been registered and the accused husband and wife have been arrested.