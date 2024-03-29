PPP’s Zubair Junejo elected unopposed from PS-80 Dadu

In the by-elections of PS-80 Dadu (Khairpur Nathan Shah), the nominated candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zubair Junejo elected unopposed.

Zubair Junejo is the nephew of late Abdul Aziz Junejo, former member of Sindh Assembly.

The provincial seat of PS-80 was vacant after the death of Sindh Assembly member Abdul Aziz Junejo.

After winning the election, on February 13, Abdul Aziz Junejo passed away in Khairpur Nathan Shah as he was under treatment for a long time. His funeral prayers was offered at his native village of Khanpur Junejo.

In the general election 2024, Abdul Aziz Junejo obtained 52131 votes against the runner up of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Karim Ali Jatoi who bagged only 43815 votes. Abdul Aziz Junejo was also elected in General Election 2018 with 52,020 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Ali Jatoi who recived 38,030 votes. On the vacant seat of PS-80 after the death of the elected MPA Abdul Aziz Junejo, the elction commission had announced by-election.