PM bans red carpet aimed at protocol to officials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday imposed ban on red carpet with an aim to give protocol to officials and ministers in official events.

The prime minister expressed severe indignation on the use of red carpet in official events.

PM directed that red carpet will not be used next for the government personalities and federal ministers.

“The usage of red carpet will only be allowed in diplomatic ceremonies,” Shehbaz Sharif added. Regarding that matter the cabinet division issued a notification.