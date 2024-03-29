Noon & Co’s South Asian Stone Craft Excellence



The South Asian stone craft tradition is one for the ages. From the majestic stone carvings of the great Buddha in Pakistan’s Taxila to the ornate architectural marvels across the region, these masterpieces stand as testaments to the skill and creativity of the great stonecraft artisans of our past.



Indeed the Gandhara stone tradition, a distinctive artistic style that emerged in the ancient region of Gandhara, flourished under the rule of the Kushan Empire, which spanned from the 1st to the 3rd century CE. This tradition produced a diverse array of sculptures, reliefs, and architectural embellishments. Central to the Gandhara stone tradition was the depiction of Buddhist themes, including representations of the Buddha, bodhisattvas, and other religious figures. Sadly this venerable tradition faced challenges, particularly during periods of decline and destruction, over time.

Yet entrepreneur Taimur Noon found inspiration in the legacy of these artisans, embarking on a journey to not only honor their craftsmanship but also to breathe new life into their ancient art. Thus, Noon & Co was born—a guild dedicated to preserving and reviving the age-old tradition of stone craft in the region.

With a commitment to sustainability, Noon & Co ethically sources its stone across Pakistan ensuring a delicate balance between tradition and environmental stewardship. Their repertoire spans a diverse range of stoneware products, blending craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities, catering to the tastes of modern patrons across Pakistan and beyond.Enter the Lahore or Islamabad Flagship stores and you will find stunning sinks, candle stands, bowls, platters and lighting. But the pièce de resistance has to be an astounding marble bathtub that sits front and center at their Lahore showroom. Their stone products are all handmade, with no two pieces being the same given the original nature of stone used.

It is clear Noon & Co. is so much more than the beauty of its products. Taimur Noon’s mission extends to safeguarding the future of stone artisans, providing them with a platform to thrive and ensuring that their legacy endures as a sustainable career path. As Noon & Co sets its sights on global expansion, given it is already seen across homes in the UAE, KSA, Europe and the US, its journey serves as a beacon of hope for the preservation of cultural heritage and the empowerment of artisans worldwide.Noon aims to ensure that their legacy endures and evolves into a sustainable career path.

So readers, if there is one thing you need to do today, it is to pop into one of the Noon & Co design studios and be prepared to be blown away, just like us!