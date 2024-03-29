7 foreign investors show interest in Pakistan’s airports

Investors from seven countries have shown their interest in the outsourcing of the country’s airports, it has been learnt on Thursday. Quoting its sources, a private TV channel reported that the investors are from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Qatar, UAE, Malaysia and Turkey.

In this connection, sources disclosed, the aviation minister had directed the ministry officials to arrange his online meetings with the ambassadors of Pakistan in these countries so that he could brief them on how to pursue this matter.

On the other hand, they revealed, local investors had been asked to form a consortium and then participate with the foreign investors in bidding.

Similarly, sources informed, investors from the countries in Gulf and Middle East namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Turkey had approached authorities in Pakistan for the privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

They elaborated that investors from these countries had already been given a briefing on the current financial state of the airline.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had, at its 83rd meeting held on Tuesday, approved the privatization and restructuring plan of the loss-making entity.