One step forward, two steps backwards: cosmic tango continues as Pakistan desperately tries to balance itself on the tightrope leading to Iranian gas deposits. Going by a headline-worthy announcement made by State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller, the US has once again thrown a bucket full of cold water on the bilateral vision for energy cooperation as it cautions that sanctions might follow suit. While the last few weeks saw Islamabad refusing to give away its position on a pipeline originally envisioned to establish a peaceful neighbourhood, believing that it was well within its sovereign right to decide whether or not to partake in collaborations with other countries, there’s no telling how it would react to the dreaded bogeyman of sanctions. Pakistan had, instead, decided to cut the programme into an abridged version, which was said to be in accordance with the international rules and regulations. Ministry of Foreign Affairs had asserted that no waiver was necessary to construct an 80-kilometres pipeline within its jurisdiction; precluding the need for third-party intervention. Although this stood significantly smaller in comparison to the masterplan of a pipeline stretching over 1,800 kilometres, providing a crucial source of energy for Pakistan’s growing population and industrial sector, it could at least withstand pressure from Iran, which appeared more-than-ready to slap hefty penalties amounting to $18 billion over prolonged delays. The government appeared hopeful, especially in the wake of the US-Iran icebreaker that the odds would finally play in its favour. These latest objections, however, have put Pakistan in a difficult position, as it must look after its energy needs as well as protect its international alliances. Whether the Pakistani government decided to risk drawing the ire of an ally it seeks constant reassurances or ends up paying Iran with its fragile foreign exchange solely because it has no control over its jurisdiction, the economy languished between fire and the frying pan.

Ideally, the foreign ministry should have rushed to the battleground with convincing arguments that could placate all sides. Similar words from a key diplomat Donald Lu should have been enough reason for the government to take these concerns seriously and approach them with a factual, no-nonsense approach. Buying more time and waiting for others to put in the hard work for us could not have been an option here. No good can come from tensions escalating between the US, Pakistan, and Iran, and therefore, we need to engage in constructive dialogue and find a mutually acceptable solution. Simply put, Pakistan cannot afford to turn its back on a project that represents a crucial source of energy with the potential to finally help alleviate its chronic power shortages and stimulate economic growth. The future of energy cooperation in the region, meanwhile, hangs in the balance. An ultimate catch-22, indeed. *