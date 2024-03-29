Pakistan-IMF Pact: Navigating Economic Resilience

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have sealed a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) on the conclusive review of a crucial $3 billion bailout, heralding the disbursement of $1.1 billion upon Executive Board endorsement, the IMF revealed on Wednesday.

This financial infusion, the final instalment of a $3 billion lifeline secured last summer, mitigated the spectre of a sovereign debt crisis. Additionally, Islamabad is angling for an extended fiscal support plan.

The IMF underscored the commendable implementation of the economic program by the State Bank of Pakistan and the transitional government in recent months. It also acknowledged the incumbent administration’s commitment to sustaining policy reforms for steering Pakistan from stabilization to robust, sustainable growth.

Nathan Porter, IMF’s mission chief in Pakistan, emphasized the positive trajectory in Pakistan’s economic landscape since the initial review. He highlighted the buoyant growth and restored confidence buoyed by prudent policy manoeuvres and renewed inflows from bilateral and multilateral partners.

However, Porter cautioned that growth projections for the current year remain conservative, citing lingering inflationary pressures.

Sustained policy vigilance and reform impetus are imperative to redress Pakistan’s entrenched economic fragilities. The IMF echoed confidence in the new government’s resolve to pursue structural reforms diligently.

Key reform areas encompass expanding the tax base, executing tariff adjustments in the energy sector to align tariffs with cost recovery without burdening vulnerable segments and upholding a judicious monetary policy stance to tame inflation and ensure exchange rate flexibility.

Following the IMF announcement, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a robust uptick, affirming investor confidence in the economic trajectory.

In a pivotal meeting preceding the announcement, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and IMF mission chief Nathan Porter spearheaded deliberations, adhering to stringent IMF communication protocols.

Last year, the IMF greenlit a nine-month support program to buttress Pakistan’s economic stabilization endeavours. The endorsement facilitated an immediate injection of $1.2 billion, with subsequent disbursements contingent on quarterly performance reviews.

In November 2023, an SLA was brokered between the IMF and Pakistan, paving the way for the initial review under the Stabilization and Support Program. This accord awaited Executive Board ratification.

In January, the release of a much-anticipated $700 million tranche fortified the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves after the inaugural review by the IMF Executive Board. Against this backdrop, Finance Minister Aurangzeb Khan hinted at Pakistan’s quest for a more extensive and protracted economic support package from the IMF.

Meanwhile, an IMF spokesperson affirmed the institution’s readiness to collaborate on crafting a new economic blueprint should the new government solicit one.

Subsequently, ministerial-level deliberations are slated from April 17 to 19, with ancillary events scheduled throughout the week. Pakistan has expressed its intent to participate, with the finance minister set to lead the delegation.

The writer is a freelance columnist.