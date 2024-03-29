Federal Cabinet meeting deferred once again

The Federal Cabinet meeting, which had been postponed Wednesday and was scheduled to be held today, has again been postponed on account of busy schedule of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will now be held tomorrow on Friday. The prime minister is due to visit Naval Headquarters today where he will get a briefing from the naval chief on operational preparedness and other affairs of the Pakistan Navy.

PM Shehbaz is also due to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the afternoon to discuss the situation arising out of the letter penned down by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). The meeting of the federal cabinet which was scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) was now deferred to Thursday.

The cabinet meeting was postponed till tomorrow as PM Shehbaz convened a high-level security meeting today to discuss issues related to the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. However, during the Cabinet meeting tomorrow the country’s security and economic situation will be reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, key agenda items will be discussed and approved including political and economic issues, Ramazan package, privatization and others. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will also brief the Cabinet about the investigation into the Bisham terrorist incident. Mohsin Naqvi will also give a detailed briefing to the members about the internal security situation.